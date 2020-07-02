All apartments in Northport
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

245 Scudder Avenue

245 Scudder Avenue · (631) 673-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY 11768
Northport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Scudder Avenue have any available units?
245 Scudder Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 245 Scudder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Scudder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Scudder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northport.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Scudder Avenue offers parking.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

