Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Northport
Find more places like
245 Scudder Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Northport, NY
/
245 Scudder Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM
Find Out More
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue
·
(631) 673-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northport
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY 11768
Northport
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 6 · Avail. now
$1,700
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have any available units?
245 Scudder Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 245 Scudder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
245 Scudder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Scudder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Northport
.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 245 Scudder Avenue offers parking.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have a pool?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Scudder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Scudder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Northport 1 Bedrooms
Northport 2 Bedrooms
Northport 3 Bedrooms
Northport Apartments with Garages
Northport Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CT
Norwalk, CT
Coram, NY
Port Chester, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Stratford, CT
Greenwich, CT
Mineola, NY
Trumbull, CT
Central Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Darien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Melville, NY
Nesconset, NY
Bellmore, NY
Uniondale, NY
Rye, NY
West Babylon, NY
Cos Cob, CT
Old Westbury, NY
Merrick, NY
North Hills, NY
Centereach, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Norwalk Community College
Farmingdale State College