Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

43 Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
Results within 5 miles of North Sea

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,300
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.
Results within 10 miles of North Sea

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Ave
202 Washington Ave, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1584 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
3825 S Harbor Rd
3825 South Harbor Road, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1500 sqft
Come enjoy this charming North Fork beach house approximately 10 houses from South Harbor Bay Beach and Emerson Park.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
Charming 1905 farm house that's completely updated.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
24 Beach Road
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,000
700 sqft
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,500
2400 sqft
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in North Sea, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Sea renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

