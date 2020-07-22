Apartment List
/
NY
/
north sea
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:08 PM

36 Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.
Results within 5 miles of North Sea

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
830 County Road 39
830 North Highway, Suffolk County, NY
Studio
$8,000
3750 sq. ft. Mixed-use offices County Rd 39A.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
Results within 10 miles of North Sea

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Avenue
202 Washington Avenue, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
46 Front St
46 Front Street, Jamesport, NY
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Country Inn- Cottages! The Orient And East Marion Cottages are spacious and airy with lots of natural light shining through every window, our Orient & East Marion unit feels like your own vacation home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1682 sqft
Your Hamptons vacation awaits! Rent now for Aug-Labor Day! Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
635 Main St
635 Main Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Ahoy! Spacious Second Floor 3 Bedroom Greenport Village Apartment in Well Maintained Captains House. Washer/Dryer. Front and Back Stair Cases. Outside Area for BBQ. Off Street Parking. Close to Everything Greenport Village.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
35 Gardners Ln
35 Gardners Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1488 sqft
Looking for a Sunny, private, clean, and secure waterfront summer cottage? Look no further at this affordable hidden gem! With Plenty of room for guests, this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath (ensuite master), open, loft-style layout has a living room

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
5 Wakeman Ct
5 Wakeman Court, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Big 2000 sf Colonial, on a quiet Cul-De-Sac, close to the beach. Four bedroom house, with a formal living room, den with a fireplace, formal dining room plus an office. You must see it. Backyard and two attached car garage. Application Accepted 7.22.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
25 Squiretown Road
25 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
1392 sqft
Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Sea, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Sea Apartments with BalconiesNorth Sea Apartments with Parking
North Sea Apartments with PoolsNorth Sea Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Sea Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
Shelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTCentral Islip, NYGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NY
Glastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NYGuilford Center, CTSag Harbor, NYWesthampton, NYRocky Point, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University