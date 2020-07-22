Apartment List
/
NY
/
north sea
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

61 Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Sea offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
Results within 5 miles of North Sea

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL (rented thru Labor Day 2020) accepting applications for Summer 2021. The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
Results within 10 miles of North Sea

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Rented June, July and August through Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mattituck
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the months of July & August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in North Sea, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Sea offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in North Sea. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Sea can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

North Sea Apartments with BalconiesNorth Sea Apartments with Parking
North Sea Apartments with PoolsNorth Sea Apartments with Washer-Dryers
North Sea Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
Shelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTStratford, CTCentral Islip, NYGroton, CTEast Patchogue, NY
Glastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NYGuilford Center, CTSag Harbor, NYWesthampton, NYRocky Point, NYCentereach, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeThree Rivers Community College
University of New HavenUnited States Coast Guard Academy
Wesleyan University