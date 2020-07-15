/
3 bedroom apartments
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jamesport
202 Washington Ave
202 Washington Ave, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1584 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.
Cutchogue
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
Charming 1905 farm house that's completely updated.
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.
Greenport
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Greenport
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
