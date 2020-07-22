Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in North Sea means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!

Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.

Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL (rented thru Labor Day 2020) accepting applications for Summer 2021. The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.

Hampton Bays
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,300
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.

Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.
Hampton Bays
7 Linda Ln
7 Linda Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1682 sqft
Spend the last few weeks of summer in the Hamptons! Available for September AFTER Labor Day! TWO WK MINIMUM $2,000/WK. Spectacular in-ground 16'x32' Gunite pool in fully fenced-in private backyard. Landscaped property is over 1/4 acre.

Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.

Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.

Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Rented June, July and August through Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake.

Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.

East Quogue
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

Greenport
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.

Cutchogue
530 Stillwater
530 Stillwater Avenue, Cutchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,400
1800 sqft
*Update* rented through Aug. 31, 2020. Available September on. Summer getaway with an in-ground pool and close to beach. In the heart of all the North Fork has to offer. Seasonal rental, weekly price with a 14 night minimum

Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

East Quogue
162 Chardonnay Dr
162 Chardonnay Drive, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Totally Modern - Like Nothing Else in Southampton Pines. Pristine, light-filled, and turnkey home inside and out. Ideal for entertaining.

Greenport West
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
4 Bedrooms
$53,000
3300 sqft
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.

Peconic
875 Henry Lane
875 Henrys Lane, Peconic, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3000 sqft
Summer Splendor In This Huge 3000 Sq Ft 4 Bdrm 2.5 bath Farm House. EIK W/Island, Living Room W/FP, Master On The 1st Floor, Sliders To Fabulous Sunroom. Entertain On The Expansive Deck With Built In Pool.

Hampton Bays
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.

Hampton Bays
2 Douglas Ct
2 Douglas Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Adorable contemporary with heated saltwater pool. Huge Kitchen, high ceilings and tons of natural light. Private partially wooded back yard and close to West Landing Beach. 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room a few steps away.

Hampton Bays
8 Wells Road
8 Wells Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$38,500
2460 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE - Tucked away on private road this waterfront rental is the ultimate retreat- with beautiful sunsets -sun drenched gunite pool this retro 80's California Waterfront Ranch style home offers peace and tranquility in a

Wainscott
10 Oakwood Court
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Oakwood Court in Wainscott. View photos, descriptions and more!

Southold
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Available after Labor Day 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in North Sea, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in North Sea means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in North Sea could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

