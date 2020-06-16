299 Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on the 2nd FloorExtra large, sun drenched airy and bright - Style and space meets luxury & elegance. Come fall in love with this unique luxury dream apartment in a beautiful & newly rebuilt townhouse in prime Brooklyn neighborhood.Minutes away from Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Enjoy 10 ft. cathedral ceilings and large windows that lets in natural sunlight. Around the corner from A/C trains and 2 short blocks from J/Z trains with buses accessible as well. 20 mins train ride to first stop in Manhattan. Close to restaurants, cafes, schools, supermarket & places of worship.The living space flows seamlessly into a custom built chef's kitchen with marble countertops and brand new appliances. All spaces are custom designed with warm and airy colors. This place is a showstopper and a must see. Norris10474