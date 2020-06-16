All apartments in North Bay Shore
Home
/
North Bay Shore, NY
/
299 Vermont Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

299 Vermont Avenue

299 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

299 Vermont Avenue, North Bay Shore, NY 11706
North Bay Shore

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Located on the 2nd FloorExtra large, sun drenched airy and bright - Style and space meets luxury & elegance. Come fall in love with this unique luxury dream apartment in a beautiful & newly rebuilt townhouse in prime Brooklyn neighborhood.Minutes away from Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Enjoy 10 ft. cathedral ceilings and large windows that lets in natural sunlight. Around the corner from A/C trains and 2 short blocks from J/Z trains with buses accessible as well. 20 mins train ride to first stop in Manhattan. Close to restaurants, cafes, schools, supermarket & places of worship.The living space flows seamlessly into a custom built chef's kitchen with marble countertops and brand new appliances. All spaces are custom designed with warm and airy colors. This place is a showstopper and a must see. Norris10474

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 Vermont Avenue have any available units?
299 Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bay Shore, NY.
Is 299 Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
299 Vermont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 299 Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Shore.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue offer parking?
No, 299 Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 299 Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 299 Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 299 Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 299 Vermont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
