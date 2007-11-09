All apartments in Niagara Falls
2007 11th St.
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

2007 11th St.

2007 11th Street · (323) 301-3765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2007 11th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
Little Italy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $500 · Avail. now

$500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253282

Hi folks,

This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $500/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,560 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.

It's a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom vacation rental in Niagara Falls, NY, fully furnished, has house alarm. We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from NOW until June 1st.

The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.

No smoking and no pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253282
Property Id 253282

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

