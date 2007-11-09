2007 11th St.

Amenities

Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253282



Hi folks,



This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $500/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,560 moves you in. You will also need to pay for utilities, which we can subtract from your security deposit upon your departure.



It's a 3 bedroom/1 bathroom vacation rental in Niagara Falls, NY, fully furnished, has house alarm. We normally charge $100/night during this time of year, but due to coronavirus and lack of travelers, we are looking to rent it from NOW until June 1st.



The house has absolutely everything you need, so towels, dishes, bedding, etc.



No smoking and no pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253282

No Pets Allowed



