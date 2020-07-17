Apartment List
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:26 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY with garages

South End
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.
Results within 5 miles of Niagara Falls

6924 Ward Road
6924 Ward Road, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1728 sqft
This delightful home located in Niagara Falls, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.This home greets you with a spacious front yard a large mature tree.

746 Fairchild Place
746 Fairchild Place, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Move-in ready 2 bedroom and one bath apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston. Unit offers stove, fridge, dishwasher, central air, washer/dryer in the basement.
Results within 10 miles of Niagara Falls

North Delaware
156 Camden Ave
156 Camden Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Updated large 3+bed Upper in North Buffalo - Property Id: 122446 Large Upper apartment Approx 1350 sf. , 3 bedroom and office. Updated kitchen and bath, large closets, includes Stainless Steel fridge, oven/range, dishwasher.

29 Fairgreen Drive
29 Fairgreen Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2976 sqft
Exceptionally large, move-in ready duplex w/3 generous bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Master has dual closets. Hardwoods, ceramic tile & new windows throughout. Eat-in kitchen incl stove, fridge & dishwasher.

Kenmore
234 Hamilton Boulevard
234 Hamilton Boulevard, Kenmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Single family home in Kenmore features - Kenmore Schools and the following upgrades: * Central Air * Freshly painted * New carpet in the second floor * New stove and dishwasher * Fridge, standing freezer, washer and dryer included * Harwood

Riverside Park
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.

185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

841 Lake Road
841 Lake Road, Niagara County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3560 sqft
Large and private two bedroom apartment with three stories. First floor has a half bath, tiled kitchen floor and hardwood throughout. Second floor has master bed and bath. Third floor has additional large bedroom.

4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.

184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

