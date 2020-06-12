/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
1927 Forest Ave
1927 Forest Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 294657 Large house with 3bedroom and yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294657 Property Id 294657 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5837258)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
305 9th St
305 9th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom house - Property Id: 293715 Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Fax 716-408-0049 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
610 37th St
610 37th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 bedroom house - Property Id: 291224 Please contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-205-8786 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291224 Property Id 291224 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5827998)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
615 3rd St UPPER
615 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$650
GREAT 3 BEDROOM FACING CANADA - Property Id: 227547 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2249 Weston Ave.
2249 Weston Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY May 1-June 1 - Property Id: 251558 Hi folks, This property is available for 1 month ONLY from May 1st to June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2210 Pierce Ave.
2210 Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$750
1575 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253036 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $750/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,810 moves you in.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
2007 11th St.
2007 11th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$500
1206 sqft
Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY Now-June 1st - Property Id: 253282 Hi folks, This property is available from NOW until June 1st for $500/month, $60 one time cleaning fee, plus $1,000 fully refundable security deposit, $1,560 moves you in.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
North End
1 Unit Available
4308 Lewiston Road
4308 Lewiston Road, Niagara Falls, NY
Timeless charm in this turn of the (20th) century mansion! Relax on the grand front porch. Entertain in the elegant dining room. Plenty of room for large families or groups in a warm welcoming setting. Cozy enough for others.
Results within 10 miles of Niagara Falls
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
90 Roswell Avenue, Upper
90 Roswell Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$850
870 sqft
Spacious and luxurious apartment conveniently located in the quiet and part of Buffalo's most beautiful neighborhoods.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
116 Berehaven Drive
116 Berehaven Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Equivalent units also available.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
161 Fairgreen Drive
161 Fairgreen Drive, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1260 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bath side-by-side Duplex in the Sweethome School District. Great location - close to all the conveniences that Niagara Falls Boulevard has to offer. Master has a walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen includes appliances.