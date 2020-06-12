/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY
Little Italy
2001 Independence Ave UPPER
2001 Independence Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM IN GREAT LOCATION - Property Id: 229069 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
East Side
460 3rd St
460 Third Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom Apt Great Location - Property Id: 221140 Great Downtown Location Secure Entrance Please Contact Global Choice Management 717 Pine Ave Niagara Falls NY 14301 716-405-8786 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
South End
423 22nd St - 4
423 22nd St, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$687
800 sqft
FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric.
South End
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.
Little Italy
614 27th Street
614 27th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$675
2190 sqft
Two bedroom, newly renovated close to Pine Ave. $675.00, first and security. No pets and no appliances. This is a second floor two bedroom apartment, approx 900 sqft
East Side
719 8th St. Upstairs
719 8th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$575
850 sqft
Now-June 1st Furnished Rental in Niagara Falls, NY - Property Id: 253040 Hi folks, This is upstairs 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom unit in a duplex on 8th St. and Pine Ave. in Niagara Falls, NY that sleeps 6 people.
417 Center Street
417 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Stunning apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston right above The Village Bake Shoppe. This newly constructed apartment features 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths, hrdwd flrs, open flr plan. Kitchen w/granite counter tops & includes appliances.
780 Onondaga Street
780 Onondaga Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
5670 sqft
Totally updated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available. One on the first floor and one on the second floor. NO PETS
27 Mead St 3
27 Mead Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom Upper, Includes HEAT - Property Id: 291697 Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper in a 4 unit building with many updates. I pay HEAT, water, garbage.
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
Riverside Park
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.
100 Sundridge
100 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB's North Campus and the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
841 Lake Road
841 Lake Road, Niagara County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3560 sqft
Large and private two bedroom apartment with three stories. First floor has a half bath, tiled kitchen floor and hardwood throughout. Second floor has master bed and bath. Third floor has additional large bedroom.
96 Sundridge
96 Sundridge Dr, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Spacious two bedroom lower located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus & the 990 Expressway. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Rent includes: basic cable tv & 24 hour emergency maintenance.
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.