Apartment List
/
NY
/
niagara falls
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:20 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Niagara Falls, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niagara Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
51 South 86th Street
51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
South End
423 22nd St - 4
423 22nd St, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$687
800 sqft
FOR RENT: Bright 2 bed / 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in Niagara Falls! This low-income housing is professionally managed with 24 hour emergency maintenance line available to all tenants. Includes water, sewer, and heat. Tenant only pays for electric.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South End
151 Buffalo Avenue
151 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1397 sqft
Outstanding 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condominium in the Parkway Condominium Complex on the 9th floor facing the Majestic Upper Niagara River as it flows over the Niagara Falls.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard - 1D
9701 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY
Studio
$800
650 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath lower floor apartment. All utilities and appliances(stove & fridge) included. On main bus route, across from laundromat and in multi-unit building. Off street parking. Niagara Falls School District. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Niagara Falls

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
417 Center Street
417 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Stunning apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston right above The Village Bake Shoppe. This newly constructed apartment features 2 bdrms, 1.5 baths, hrdwd flrs, open flr plan. Kitchen w/granite counter tops & includes appliances.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
2450 Osprey Ln
2450 Osprey Lane, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2882 sqft
FOR RENT: Magnificent 4 bed / 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
6924 Ward Road
6924 Ward Road, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1728 sqft
This delightful home located in Niagara Falls, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.This home greets you with a spacious front yard a large mature tree.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
746 Fairchild Place
746 Fairchild Place, Lewiston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Move-in ready 2 bedroom and one bath apartment located in the heart of the Village of Lewiston. Unit offers stove, fridge, dishwasher, central air, washer/dryer in the basement.
Results within 10 miles of Niagara Falls

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore NW
92 Eiseman Ave Lower
92 Eiseman Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Unit Lower Available 09/01/20 92 Eiseman Ave - Property Id: 311032 Updated, Freshly painted; all brand new appliances 3 bedroom apartment is available for rent.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
North Delaware
2522 Delaware Avenue, 1st Floor
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
North Buffalo - This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Riverside Park
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
841 Lake Road
841 Lake Road, Niagara County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3560 sqft
Large and private two bedroom apartment with three stories. First floor has a half bath, tiled kitchen floor and hardwood throughout. Second floor has master bed and bath. Third floor has additional large bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
234 Hamilton Boulevard
234 Hamilton Boulevard, Kenmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Single family home in Kenmore features - Kenmore Schools and the following upgrades: * Central Air * Freshly painted * New carpet in the second floor * New stove and dishwasher * Fridge, standing freezer, washer and dryer included * Harwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Niagara Falls, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niagara Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Niagara Falls 2 BedroomsNiagara Falls 3 Bedrooms
Niagara Falls Apartments with Balcony
Niagara Falls Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NYKenmore, NY