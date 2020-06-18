350 North Water Street 5-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438



What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio. This impeccable, and cared for condo has many updates including brand new luxurious carpet, new bathroom, as well as recently updated appliances, boiler and Central air. Your very own washer and dryer is located in the half bath. What's more is this gated community provides a free storage unit, and the pool and clubhouse are both right on the Hudson River! Come take a look, this won't last!

No Pets Allowed



