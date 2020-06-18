All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 350 North Water Street 5-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
350 North Water Street 5-1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

350 North Water Street 5-1

350 N Water St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438

What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio. This impeccable, and cared for condo has many updates including brand new luxurious carpet, new bathroom, as well as recently updated appliances, boiler and Central air. Your very own washer and dryer is located in the half bath. What's more is this gated community provides a free storage unit, and the pool and clubhouse are both right on the Hudson River! Come take a look, this won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279438
Property Id 279438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have any available units?
350 North Water Street 5-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newburgh, NY.
What amenities does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have?
Some of 350 North Water Street 5-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 North Water Street 5-1 currently offering any rent specials?
350 North Water Street 5-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 North Water Street 5-1 pet-friendly?
No, 350 North Water Street 5-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newburgh.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 offer parking?
No, 350 North Water Street 5-1 does not offer parking.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 North Water Street 5-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have a pool?
Yes, 350 North Water Street 5-1 has a pool.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have accessible units?
No, 350 North Water Street 5-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 North Water Street 5-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 North Water Street 5-1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 North Water Street 5-1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh 3 BedroomsNewburgh Apartments with Balcony
Newburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University