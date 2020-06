Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200



LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment

Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson River

Most of Utilities are included in Rent(heat, water, garbage)

Available now

Requirements

Good credit 700+

Combined verified income of $3800 or higher

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288200

Property Id 288200



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5810529)