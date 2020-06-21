48 Meriline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood. This house features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, finished hardwood floors, attached garage and much more! The basement is great for plenty of storage and will have a washer and dryer. The fenced in backyard has lots of space for entertaining as well. Minutes from 9W and 10 minutes to major highways for commuters. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord charges broker service fee equal to one months rent due at lease signing along with security deposit and one months rent. Available for rent June 8th. More photos to come!