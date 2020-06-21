All apartments in New Windsor
Find more places like 48 Meriline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Windsor, NY
/
48 Meriline Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:07 AM

48 Meriline Avenue

48 Merline Avenue · (845) 928-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Windsor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553
New Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood. This house features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, finished hardwood floors, attached garage and much more! The basement is great for plenty of storage and will have a washer and dryer. The fenced in backyard has lots of space for entertaining as well. Minutes from 9W and 10 minutes to major highways for commuters. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord charges broker service fee equal to one months rent due at lease signing along with security deposit and one months rent. Available for rent June 8th. More photos to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Meriline Avenue have any available units?
48 Meriline Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Meriline Avenue have?
Some of 48 Meriline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Meriline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
48 Meriline Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Meriline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 48 Meriline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Windsor.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 48 Meriline Avenue does offer parking.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Meriline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue have a pool?
No, 48 Meriline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 48 Meriline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Meriline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Meriline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Meriline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 48 Meriline Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W
New Windsor, NY 12553

Similar Pages

New Windsor 1 BedroomsNew Windsor 2 Bedrooms
New Windsor Apartments with Washer-DryerNew Windsor Dog Friendly Apartments
New Windsor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY
Dobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NY
Hartsdale, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity