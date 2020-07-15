Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in New City, NY

Finding an apartment in New City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
Verified

30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

$
8 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1672 sqft
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Verified

$
19 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,177
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

2 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,843
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Westwood
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road 37C
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 37C Available 08/01/20 177 White Plains Road - 2 bed for 2k! - Property Id: 317072 First floor & great price. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with great living room & dining area. Lots of closets updated kitchen and bath. Broker fee on placement.

1 Unit Available
Closter
290 HARRINGTON AVE
290 Harrington Avenue, Closter, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Spacious very bright first floor 1 Bedroom apartment in beautiful Victorian home located in the heart of Closter. Newly finished hardwood floors, updated eat-in kitchen and bath.

1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Road
177 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
Sleepy Hollow Gardens - Property Id: 314792 Enormous 2 bed 2 bath first floor apartment. Updated kitchen and baths, with porch. Hardwood floors throughout. Pet friendly. 914.844.9282 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 Unit Available
132 Cortlandt Street
132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery.

1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.

1 Unit Available
31 Church Street
31 Church Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.
City Guide for New City, NY

There's a secret about New City, New York. It's not really a city at all, but a hamlet, located inside of the city of Clarkstown. Although it's small, it's given rise to plenty of stars, including MLB player Derek Jeter, and Jordan Rudess from the band Dream Theater.

Lying just 18 miles outside of the Bronx, New City is a destination for those who don't want to pay New York City's high residential prices but still want to be within spitting distance of the Big Apple. It's a fairly expensive area, so finding an apartment to rent here is going to be a challenge if you are on a budget. But you'll be rewarded with various must-see historical attractions -- and who doesn't like to learn about the history of the place they live? People come to New City to check out Coe's Tavern, a location where Continental Army troops gathered, and the English church and schoolhouse, which date to the settlers of this region. The HR Stevens House, Dutch Garden, and the Dellwood Country Club all give meaning to the city. Of course, you'll still need to find apartments in New City that offer what you need, but locating a beautiful home here isn't hard to do. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in New City, NY

Finding an apartment in New City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

