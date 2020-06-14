Apartment List
/
NJ
/
westwood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Westwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bergenfield
12 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,910
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,717
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14am
$
Riverside
34 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westwood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Westwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood Accessible ApartmentsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GarageWestwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Westwood Apartments with Washer-DryerWestwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestwood Furnished ApartmentsWestwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Bergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJElmsford, NYRidgefield Park, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College