Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY

Finding an apartment in Nanuet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Results within 5 miles of Nanuet
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1 Muir Lane
1 Muir Lane, New City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2676 sqft
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you
Results within 10 miles of Nanuet
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
17 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northvale
1 Unit Available
188 Railroad avenue 4
188 Railroad Ave, Northvale, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 Northvale 2BD 1BTH - Property Id: 280789 Spacious 2Bed 1 bath with Eat-In Kitchen. Apartment is located on street perfect for a NYC commuter with Train station minutes away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1938 sqft
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
38 Lawrence Avenue
38 Lawrence Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Sleepy Hollow! Walk to everything the Village has to offer. Tenant will have access to private LAUNDRY and storage room in the basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
55 New Broadway, #A
55 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
Gorgeous 2018-renovated, sunlit, first floor 2 bedroom apartment in sought after Webber Park Available 7/31! Great living room, lots of windows, working fireplace, front sun room /study, big dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
157 white plains road, #27
157 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with balcony, Renovated kitchen, Refinished wood floors, tons of closet space, Great light, Heat and hot water included in the rent, Pet friendly, Parking, Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
92 North Broadway
92 N Broadway, Irvington, NY
Studio
$2,550
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful stone cottage loft style home for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
City Guide for Nanuet, NY

Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.

Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nanuet, NY

Finding an apartment in Nanuet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

