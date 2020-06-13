25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 50
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 18
Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.
Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit. See more
Finding an apartment in Nanuet that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.