Westwood, NJ
The Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Madison

Open Now until 5pm
99 Madison Ave · (201) 817-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ 07675
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B01-116 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,913

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Madison.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
business center
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available. We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: 1 spot included, addition parking: $50/month per spot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Madison have any available units?
The Madison has a unit available for $1,913 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Madison have?
Some of The Madison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Madison currently offering any rent specials?
The Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Madison is pet friendly.
Does The Madison offer parking?
Yes, The Madison offers parking.
Does The Madison have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Madison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Madison have a pool?
No, The Madison does not have a pool.
Does The Madison have accessible units?
Yes, The Madison has accessible units.
Does The Madison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Madison has units with dishwashers.
Does The Madison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Madison has units with air conditioning.
