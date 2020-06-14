44 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY with hardwood floors
Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.
Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nanuet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.