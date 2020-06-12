/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:53 AM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Riverside
34 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4 Ruhe Lane
4 Ruhe Lane, Nanuet, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE! BEAUTIFUL AND UTILITIES INCLUDED! Sun filled, spacious and immaculate 2 bdrm 2 full bath ground floor apartment. Freshly painted and recently renovated and waiting for you. Park right at your door! Nearby bus and 2 malls.
Results within 1 mile of Nanuet
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
Results within 5 miles of Nanuet
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
26 Smith Avenue
26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting.
Results within 10 miles of Nanuet
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
18 Units Available
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5 Center Street
5 Center Street, Suffern, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1732 sqft
Located on a quiet street, close to Suffern's downtown, you won't want to miss this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1429 YORK ST
1429 York Street, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
Available July 1, 2020! Sunny & Bright end unit townhome in desirable Paddington Square Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
