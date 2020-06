Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Immaculate building in the heart of Mount Vernon. extra large 2/3 bedroom unit, clean neat, and inviting. Eat in kitchen. Lots of Closets, large living room separate dining area/ third bedroom and king sized bedroom and 1 additional bedroom. Convenient to all 2 minute walk to Mount Vernon East train station, shops, and dining. Building well maintained Laundry on premises. Make this your home. Credit check required. Board Approval required.