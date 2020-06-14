All apartments in Mount Kisco
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

90 Gregory Avenue

90 Gregory Avenue · (914) 912-1377
Location

90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor patio/BBQ area, assigned parking 1 spot. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, tenant pays for cable and electric. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS. The unit is for a maximum of 2 people. Walk to Metro North RR and Main Street with many fine shops and eateries. Nearby Northern Westchester Hospital and all the art, culture and community Mount Kisco has to offer! Welcome to "the big little village".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Gregory Avenue have any available units?
90 Gregory Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Gregory Avenue have?
Some of 90 Gregory Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Gregory Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
90 Gregory Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Gregory Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Kisco.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 90 Gregory Avenue does offer parking.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue have a pool?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue have accessible units?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Gregory Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Gregory Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
