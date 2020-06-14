90 Gregory Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor patio/BBQ area, assigned parking 1 spot. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, tenant pays for cable and electric. NO SMOKERS, NO PETS. The unit is for a maximum of 2 people. Walk to Metro North RR and Main Street with many fine shops and eateries. Nearby Northern Westchester Hospital and all the art, culture and community Mount Kisco has to offer! Welcome to "the big little village".