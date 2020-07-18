23 Courtland Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Oversized 2Bdrm/1Bath unit in Downtown Middletown. Enter into a very big Living room with separate formal dining w/ doors that lead to a nice balcony for outdoor seating. Gorgeous original wood doors, original moldings, & hardwood floors throughout. A home that has purposely kept it's originality but with many upgrades to kitchen and bath. Newly renovated Kitchen, cabinets, counter top & like new appliances, back-splash and tiled floors. Newly remodeled full bath with tub & nicely tiled walls & floor. 2 bedrooms plus a additional small office/den/playroom. Full attic for storage purposes. One of the few that still includes water! Make it yours today!