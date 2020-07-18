All apartments in Middletown
23 Courtland Street.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

23 Courtland Street

23 Courtland Street · No Longer Available
Middletown
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

23 Courtland Street, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Oversized 2Bdrm/1Bath unit in Downtown Middletown. Enter into a very big Living room with separate formal dining w/ doors that lead to a nice balcony for outdoor seating. Gorgeous original wood doors, original moldings, & hardwood floors throughout. A home that has purposely kept it's originality but with many upgrades to kitchen and bath. Newly renovated Kitchen, cabinets, counter top & like new appliances, back-splash and tiled floors. Newly remodeled full bath with tub & nicely tiled walls & floor. 2 bedrooms plus a additional small office/den/playroom. Full attic for storage purposes. One of the few that still includes water! Make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23 Courtland Street have any available units?
23 Courtland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, NY.
What amenities does 23 Courtland Street have?
Some of 23 Courtland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Courtland Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Courtland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Courtland Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Courtland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 23 Courtland Street offer parking?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Courtland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Courtland Street have a pool?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Courtland Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Courtland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Courtland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Courtland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

