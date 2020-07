Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be the first one to live in this brand new 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom 1 level single family house. Open floor plan, light and airy, hardwood floors throughout. New stainless appliances. Tenant responsible for all the utilities. Additional storage available. Landlord requires rental application, credit report, paystubs, and photo I.D.. City of Middletown requires background check. Very easy to show. Call today for appointment.