3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:36 PM
35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597
Results within 1 mile of Middle Island
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Results within 5 miles of Middle Island
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
127 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,409
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
9 Tower Hill Road
9 Tower Hill Road, Shoreham, NY
Picturesque Shoreham Village setting located moments to beach club and Village amenities. Stunning turn of the century home has been recently renovated keeping the charm & appeal present. Exquisite details.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
9 3rd Ave
9 3rd Avenue, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Wonderful rental. 20 minutes to SUNY. Well kept apartment in cape- upper level. 1 month rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky Point
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd
141 Rocky Point Landing Rd, Rocky Point, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Rocky Point Landing Rd in Rocky Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
1 of 3
Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
51 Panamoka Trail
51 Panamoka Trail, Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1264 sqft
This delightful home located in Ridge, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This home comes with a driveway and attached garage alongside a spacious front yard filled with greenery.
Results within 10 miles of Middle Island
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Terryville
2 Sutton Ln
2 Sutton Lane, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent move in condition for this 3 beds,1 full bath.Fully fenced nice yard. Back ground check required by landlord via National Tenant Network. $20 fee is non-refundable.1 Month security, 1 month rent. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.
