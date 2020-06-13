/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mastic Beach, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent
Results within 1 mile of Mastic Beach
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,
Results within 5 miles of Mastic Beach
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
52 N.Paquatuck Ave.
52 North Paquatuck Avenue, East Moriches, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1097 sqft
Lovely Three Bedroom One Bath Ranch Located On A Quiet Block Close To A Small Quaint Town. Freshly Painted Rooms, Nice Size Eat in Kitchen, With Sliding Glass Door To A Patio & Fenced Yard.
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 10 miles of Mastic Beach
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
20 Bay Road
20 Bay Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath beach house completely renovated and offers unbelievable sunset views. Gourmet kitchen, living room with fireplace & separate den. Great outdoor entertaining area for dining or just lounging plus 2 outdoor showers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
59 Jagger Ln
59 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1700 sqft
August in the Hamptons! Turn Key renovated 3 bedroom ranch is the perfect setting for your summer vacation. Large yard with inground, oversized heated pool. Spacious kitchen with open concept entertaining space. Available August 1-Labor Day.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Pond Road
7 Pond Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 Pond Road in Westhampton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
4 Club Lane
4 Club Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Bucolic Remsenburg Retreat.Over an acre of peaceful property with gated pool area and expansive lawns. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, all on main level, an en-suite master, including two with double beds, a king and a queen.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
493 Dune Road
493 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Think Beach! Close To All In Whb..Shops, Movies, Houses Of Worship, Train, Theater And Ocean Front! New Home With Open Layout And Views Galore! Ocean Right Outside The Door! Gunite Heated Soaking Pool! 4 Brs 4.5 Baths, Two Laundries, Central Air ...
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
782 Dune Road
782 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
Think Beach! Sprawling Beach House In Westhampton Dunes. Great Bedroom Separation. Open Layout. Directly Across The Street From The Ocean Access And Bay Front.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
20 Dune Lane
20 Dune Lane, West Hampton Dunes, NY
COME ON OUT!!! Smack Dab Bay Front w its Own Bay Beach + Terrific Sunsets..Great for Lots of Fun Stuff Incl Swimming...Always a Little Easier than the Ocean which is Colder Longer in Spring +Can Be Wavy! The Ocean Access is Across the Street...
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
