/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
43 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centereach, NY
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
Results within 1 mile of Centereach
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
Results within 5 miles of Centereach
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,962
1465 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
125 Spring St
125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
129 South St
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Here Is Your Opportunity To Live in The Heart Of The Village! 3 BR/ 2 Bath Entire First Floor. CAC; Updated Kitchen; Wood Floors. Move in June 1
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Nissequogue
1 Unit Available
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
207 Grant St
207 Grant Street, Port Jefferson, NY
8-12 month rental! Peaceful Antique home situated on a hilltop overlooking the boating Harbor of Port Jefferson and easily accessible to the shops/restaurants and parks of the Village. 4 bedroom 1.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!
