3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellport, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
28 Ashwood Drive
28 Ashwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Won't Last! Light & Bright Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Ranch with New Kitchen with Granite Counters &Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful New Bath with New Vanity, Ceramic Floors, & Subway Tile Shower, Laminate Floors Throughout, Custom
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
