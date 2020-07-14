All apartments in Merritt Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

827 HUNTINGTON DR

827 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY 12524

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops. The master retreat features vaulted ceilings, large sitting room (can be used as a home office) large master closet and spa like master bath. Washer & dryer in-unit. One car garage, plus unfinished basement for additional storage. Private patio with yard. Community includes pool, tennis courts, & clubhouse. Minutes from Route 9, I-84, Metro north, shopping & restaurants. No pets, no smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have any available units?
827 HUNTINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Park, NY.
What amenities does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have?
Some of 827 HUNTINGTON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 HUNTINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
827 HUNTINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 HUNTINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 827 HUNTINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Park.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 827 HUNTINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 HUNTINGTON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have a pool?
Yes, 827 HUNTINGTON DR has a pool.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 827 HUNTINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 HUNTINGTON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 HUNTINGTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 HUNTINGTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
