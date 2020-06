Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.TOWNHOME FEATURES ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ,TILE BATHROOMS ,NICE FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM,SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN,THAT LEADS TO AN OUTDOOR PRIVATE PATIO,UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM,,ALSO HAS A FULL BASEMENT AND 1 CAR GARAGE ,OWNER WANTS A GOOD CREDIT SCORE ,AVAILABLE JULY 1ST ,1 YEAR LEASE,CALL BROKER FOR ACCESS,BROKERS CAN NOT BE SHOWN UNTILL JUNE 10TH