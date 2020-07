Amenities

parking bbq/grill internet access furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office). Spacious Eat In Kitchen, Large Living Room And Bathroom, Tons Of Storage, Separate Entrance, Yard With Barbecue Grill And Two Tandem Parking Spaces In The Driveway. All Utilities, Cable And Wifi Included. No Pets Or Smoking. Maximum Of Two People, This Is Legal Accessory Apartment.