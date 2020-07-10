/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Matinecock, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Matinecock
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. The Master bedroom can easily fit a KING size bed with dressers.
Results within 5 miles of Matinecock
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
94 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
21 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
47 Pine Hollow
47 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Two Bedroom on 1st Floor, Rear of Building, Private entrance Coin Operated Washer and Dryer to be installed in the Basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Head
16 Union Avenue
16 Union Avenue, Glen Head, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Lovely Brick Colonial with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, hard wood floors, central air conditioning, good storage with full basement and walk up attic, 2 car garage and huge yard in the North Shore School District. available for occupancy July 20, 2020
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Cliff
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Cove
47 Pembroke Drive
47 Pembroke Drive, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,388
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 47 Pembroke Drive in Glen Cove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Landing
10 Townsend Street
10 Townsend Street, Glenwood Landing, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful Colonial On Over Sized Lot, Hardwood Floors Through Out 1st Floor, North Shore Schools With Glenwood Landing Elementary School, Large Basement For Storage As Well As Walk Up Attic.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Roslyn Harbor
25 Eden Way
25 Eden Way, Roslyn Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
Results within 10 miles of Matinecock
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NY