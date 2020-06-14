Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:32 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY with garage

Manorhaven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Results within 1 mile of Manorhaven

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glen Cove
46 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3500 sqft
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
37 Remsen Road
37 Remsen Road, Kings Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3726 sqft
Spectacular 4 Br 3.5 Ba Custom Built Sprawling Ranch in Kings Point boasts extreme attention to detail. A Grand Entry Foyer, Soaring Ceilings, Designer Tiles and Exquisite Mill Work throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
49 Wimbledon Dr
49 Wimbledon Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage..

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Results within 10 miles of Manorhaven
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Manorhaven, NY

Manorhaven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

