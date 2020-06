Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage. In-ground sprinklers. Great deep backyard with a sunny and private south-facing deck. Walking distance to town and train. Pets considered, case-by-case.