3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lindenhurst, NY
Lindenhurst
59 Dover Street
59 Dover Street, Lindenhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Apartment in a House Featuring Newly Redone EIK, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath and a Deck.
Results within 1 mile of Lindenhurst
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.
195 26th Street
195 26th Street, Copiague, NY
195 26th Street Available 08/01/20 Updated 4 Bedroom Cape - This spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath cape style home is located on a quiet tree lined street.
Results within 5 miles of Lindenhurst
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.
Wyandanch
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
Oak Beach - Captree
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
South Farmingdale
27 Lambert Ave
27 Lambert Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Enjoy Living on the Ground Level of Large & Spacious Bright & Beautifully RENOVATED 3 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, Huge BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Eat In Kitchen WITH FULL WASHER & DRYER,BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Bathroom, Boasting Hardwood Floors & Large Windows.
South Farmingdale
36 Garfield Ave
36 Garfield Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious, immaculate 3BR, 1 full bath featuring EIK with cabinets galore and plenty of counter space. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Master BR with large walk in closet.
Wyandanch
172 Lake Drive
172 Lake Drive, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
172 Lake Drive Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial in prime location.
Results within 10 miles of Lindenhurst
Hicksville
70 N Fordham Road
70 North Fordham Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful 4 Br, 2 Bath, Whole House, Lg Eat In Kitchen/Dr, Den W/Skylight, Gas Heat/Cooking, Cac, Hardwood Floors, Jacuzzi, Shower W/ Massagers, Gas Line For BBQ, Private Backyard W/In Ground Pool, In Ground Sprinkler 4Zone, Convenient To All
Hicksville
47 Cedar St
47 Cedar Street, Hicksville, NY
North Hicksville 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Finished Basement, Two Story Well Kept Detached Garage, Mid Block Location
Hicksville
5 Berkshire Rd
5 Berkshire Road, Hicksville, NY
Fantastic Split, beautiful curb appeal, 7 rooms plus 3 full baths, possible mother daughter with proper permits, updated, freshly painted. Move-in ready.
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.
Wantagh
1871 Jones Ave
1871 Jones Avenue, Wantagh, NY
Washer/dryer will be installed
Plainview
90 Carriage Lane
90 Carriage Lane, Plainview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hamlet Country Club Lifestyle-Gated Community-Gorgeous 3 Br Upper End Unit - Custom Interior - Open Flr Plan - Vaulted Lr/Dr Ceiling- Hardwdfls- Ss Appliances-Granite-Alarm-Best Location, Greenbelt Location-Clubhouse-Spa-Health Club-Indoor/Outdoor
