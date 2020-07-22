Apartment List
/
NY
/
lido beach
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:12 PM

84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Richmond Road
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Finest Luxury Oceanfront Living at The Lido Towers. Available 2 Bedroom Condo With Ocean Facing Balcony, and Ample Parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
460 E Market St
460 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Whole House Rental, Two Bedroom, One Bath, Large Backyard, Deck off Back of House, Garage for Storage Only, Driveway. Open Layout, Pets Okay.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
79 Inwood
79 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
Ideal SUMMER getaway Updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom JULY AND AUGUST FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!! Free beach passes !!! Walk to private ocean beaches and beautiful scenic channel and Jones Inlet beaches. Call for Important details ...

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
23 Freeport Avenue
23 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy For Summer /Upper Section / 2 Bedroom / 1Bathroom / Sundeck / Walk To Beach And Fine Dining/ june / July or August summer 2020

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Upper Sunny 2 large BR;Large Front Breezy Porch;full Bath-Separate Stall Shower;Formal dining room;EIK-Granite, SS Appliances; Washer/Dryer; HW floors;Lot of Closets;Private Driveway & Garage; Close to Beaches,Stores and Restaurants;Tenant pays

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
129 Maple Boulevard
129 Maple Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful 2 Bed Lower Apt w Updated Kit & Bath. Marble Floors. Granite Counter. Patio. Block from Pacific Beach! Small Pets at discretion on the Landlord. Tenant pays Electric.
Results within 5 miles of Lido Beach
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
89 Liberty Ave
89 Liberty Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Newly Renovated 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Designer Apartment located in the heart of Rockville Centre.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
523 W Beech Street
523 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
First Floor apartment , Efficiency Kitchen, Living Rm, Dinette w/ hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedroom w/ office attached, Bedroom, Full Bathroom , Use of Yard, Street Parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
336 W Chester St
336 West Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Lower Apartment in Legal2 Family House. All Hardwood Floors in Bedrooms, Beautiful Laminate Flooring in Living Room. Shared Washer/Dryer. Both Bedrooms are large in size with plenty of Sunshine. Shared Yard, Parking for 1 Car in Driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
45 Florida Street
45 Florida Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental--Beachside West End Ranch has L-shaped livingrm-DiningArea w/Fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, bath & washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
102 W Hudson Street
102 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
551 W Walnut St
551 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Long Beach Prime Westholme Beautiful Bright And Clean Upper Apartment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
250 E Park Avenue
250 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Den

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
229 Forest Avenue
229 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
900 sqft
Mint main floor apartment in 2 family home. Choice of Elementary school. Use of yard. Own deck. 2 car parking. CLEAN, CLEAN, CLEAN. Huge basement with washer & dryer. New EIK.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach, NY

2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Lido Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLido Beach 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLido Beach Apartments with BalconiesLido Beach Apartments with Garages
Lido Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLido Beach Apartments with ParkingLido Beach Apartments with Pools
Lido Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersLido Beach Furnished ApartmentsLido Beach Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY
Rye, NYWest Babylon, NYBay Park, NYPelham Manor, NYHewlett, NYOld Westbury, NYMerrick, NYManorhaven, NYNorth Hills, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology