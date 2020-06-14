/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...
East End South
1 Unit Available
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.
East End South
1 Unit Available
10 Franklin Boulevard
10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.
East End South
1 Unit Available
420 Shore Road
420 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Waterfront building!! Very large and spacious unit, large living room, large bedroom, dining area, kitchen, lots of closets, large terrace with waterview, pool , gym, washer/dryer on each floor!!
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 E Walnut Street
813 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Spacious Bright & Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Huge Outdoor Deck To Soak In The Sun And Enjoy The Clean Beach Air. Brand New State Of the Art Kitchen And Bathroom. Don't Let Summer Pass You By Come Live At The Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Lido Beach
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Freeport
1 Unit Available
437 Guy Lombardo Ave
437 Guy Lombardo Avenue, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bath - Property Id: 94828 1 Bedroom Raised Little Light House With One Bathroom And Kitchen , Living Room With Central Ac & Heat, Huge Storage Space.
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Central District
1 Unit Available
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
West End
1 Unit Available
979 Oceanfront
979 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,750
380 sqft
Oceanfront West End One Bedroom Apartment with Parking. Just bring your bathing suit and enjoy summer at the beach! Newly Renovated. New Furnishings.
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
East End South
1 Unit Available
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,000
Immaculate Furnished Large One Bedroom Apartment, Over sized Terrace With Ocean Views.
Central District
1 Unit Available
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
Freeport
1 Unit Available
190 W Merrick Road W
190 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sunny bright large one bedroom unit with a balcony. Located convenient to all. Parking on site, first come first served, or on street. Washer/dryer each level. Living room and bedroom carpeted. Two wall air conditioners.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
260 Earle Avenue
260 Earle Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 260 Earle Avenue in Lynbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!