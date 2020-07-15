Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY with garages

Larchmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont

Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

Last updated July 14 at 04:39 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
20 Burling Lane
20 Burling Ln, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1731 sqft
The Millennia is less than one block away from the NR Train Station, accessible via pedestrian bridge. It is also one block from Montefiore Hospital and entrances to I-95.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Soundview Avenue
120 Soundview Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Fabulous location! Walk to train and shopping from this spacious apartment which includes entire first floor of gracious 2 family private home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 beds/1.5 baths!parking/All-Incl.2 blocks TRAIN! - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sprague Road
52 Sprague Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1683 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Grand Street
203 Grand St, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
Fabulous 2 unit Townhouse Style Duplex located .5 miles to Mamaroneck Station.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Carthage Lane
7 Carthage Lane, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
Cozy Tudor in convenient Quaker Ridge location. Renovated EIK kitchen with granite countertops. Four bedrooms. 2 updated full baths. Impeccably maintained. Large heated enclosed porch overlooking flat fenced yard. Central air conditioning.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
281 Park Avenue - B
281 Park Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1050 sqft
A spacious town home apartment with open floor plan. Living/Dining and Kitchen located on 1st floor with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry located on 2nd floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Larchmont, NY

Larchmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

