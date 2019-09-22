16 Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations. Quiet but handy to all 5 minute walk to Palmer Ave shops and Metro North Station. 30 min commute to Grand Central. Steps to excellent Chatsworth School, Larchmont Avenue Pre-School & Boston Post Rd shops. 5 minute walk to French American School in Larchmont Manor. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, good light throughout. Three zone central air plus hot water radiant heat. 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Jack & Jill bathroom is en suite to Master Bedroom. Recent kitchen granite-top counter, refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, large stainless tub, stove and micro. Living room/dining room with 1/2 bath on first floor. Bonus basement playroom/den with adjoining your own Laundry room with new washer and new gas dryer, laundry tub for handwashing . Attached internal garage plus second carspace. No Fee