Last updated September 22 2019 at 3:17 PM

16 Roosevelt Avenue

16 Roosevelt Avenue · (212) 489-6553
Location

16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations. Quiet but handy to all 5 minute walk to Palmer Ave shops and Metro North Station. 30 min commute to Grand Central. Steps to excellent Chatsworth School, Larchmont Avenue Pre-School & Boston Post Rd shops. 5 minute walk to French American School in Larchmont Manor. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, good light throughout. Three zone central air plus hot water radiant heat. 2 bedrooms on the second floor. Jack & Jill bathroom is en suite to Master Bedroom. Recent kitchen granite-top counter, refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, large stainless tub, stove and micro. Living room/dining room with 1/2 bath on first floor. Bonus basement playroom/den with adjoining your own Laundry room with new washer and new gas dryer, laundry tub for handwashing . Attached internal garage plus second carspace. No Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

