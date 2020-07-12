Apartment List
/
NY
/
lake carmel
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:42 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Carmel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 2 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
13 Dunwoodie Road
13 Dunwoodie Road, Lake Carmel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Dunwoodie Road in Lake Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Carmel

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
47 Duke Drive
47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3771 sqft
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2302 Martingale Drive
2302 Martingale Drive, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
801 sqft
Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5 Putnam Avenue
5 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
Walk to train and shops. 5 minutes to 684, very convenient location for commuters. Charming older duplex, 2 level home with new kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen, dining room, plus 3 bedrooms on second floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7 Garden Street
7 Garden Street, Brewster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
832 sqft
You'll love this clean and well-maintained lower level apartment, ready to move in! Tiled kitchen with mica counters. Nice yard with patio, garage used for extra storage. Landlord pays some utilities! Non-smoker.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13 CRESCENT DR
13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
62 Buckshollow Road
62 Bucks Hollow Road, Mahopac, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
Enjoy the perks of living in the Hudson Valley. Come see this roomy, sunlight filled one bedroom apartment located above current owner's single family home in a quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Spruce St
37 Spruce Street, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in Pawling, NY - Property Id: 312503 Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21 BARRETT HILL RD
21 Barrett Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND EXTREMELY CLEAN 2 BED/1BATH ground floor Accessory Apartment FOR RENT IN PRIVATE HOUSE. Unit has 2 BR, 1 Bath, LR, DR, EIK with Updated Appliances and Countertops. Sliding Glass Doors to Private Backyard Patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
32 Juniper Drive
32 Juniper Drive, Lincolndale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1450 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lincolndale that is Ready to Move into!! You will Love this Home with Large, Gorgeous Updated EIK with Granite, Large Living Room, & 2 Large Bedrooms PLUS Den/Office & HUGE Playroom/Storage Area on 2nd

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12 DOVE CT
12 Dove Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN THE HEART OF BEEKMAN,STUNNING CONDITION,MOVE RIGHT IN AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH ,HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,NICE DINING ROOM.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
36 MAIN ST
36 Beekman-Poughquag Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOUSE STYLE APARTMENT. THIS TWO BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY. THIS IS A STUNNING REMODELING OF A 3 FAMILY PROPERTY AND EVERYTHING FROM THE GROUND UP IS ONLY ONE YEAR OLD.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6 Ivy Hill Road
6 Ivy Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
946 sqft
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom upstairs apartment in a very Charming stone/Frame house near the Bryant Pond Rd. exit off the Taconic State Parkway. All offers must be accompanied by rental application, credit summary, and proof of income.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
241 Route 6N
241 Route 6n, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Convenient Mahopac location to RENT with all utilities included - heat/water/electric/garbage/snow removal/landscaping. Tenant responsible for cable. Spacious 2 level apartment on second floor of commercial building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Carmel, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Carmel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYPort Chester, NY
Ossining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTRye, NYScarsdale, NY
Kingston, NYOld Greenwich, CTMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYNewburgh, NYSleepy Hollow, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeIona College
Marist CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
Vassar College