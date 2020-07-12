Apartment List
/
NY
/
jericho
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

182 Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jericho apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
81 Village Dr
81 Village Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Great Location, Close to Wholefood and HMart supermarkets. Close to train station. Close to Major highway 5 Bedrooms, Finished basement
Results within 1 mile of Jericho

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
178 Park Ave
178 Park Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious Main Level 2 Bedrooms Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home in Hicksville. Gas Heat & Cooking. 1-2 Parking Space On The Driveway. Washer/Dryer Included. Landlord Pays Water and Lawn Care. Separate Thermostat. Available August 1st.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 Jerusalem Avenue
70 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apartment, Recently Renovated, Living Room, Updated Kitchen Combo, NEW STOVE TO BE INSTALLED

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Results within 5 miles of Jericho
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, bright, comfortable 2-bedrm apartment. New stove, carpet, paint in 2019 Yard shared with other tenant. Walk to park, waterfront, shops, restaurants, LIRR

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets, Wood Floors. Beautifully Landscaped Serene Patio And Backyard. Furnished With Beautifully Crafted Furniture And Bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
1108 Washington Ave
1108 Washington Avenue, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
All redone! New Kitchen,Baths,Floors,And Painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westbury
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jericho, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jericho apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Jericho 3 BedroomsJericho Apartments with GarageJericho Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Jericho Apartments with ParkingJericho Apartments with Washer-DryerJericho Dog Friendly Apartments
Jericho Furnished ApartmentsJericho Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CT
Mineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NY
Melville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYHuntington, NYLido Beach, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman CollegeHofstra University
Iona College