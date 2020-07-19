27889 Rogers Road

Amenities

Beautiful stick built single family home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Has an attached 728 sq foot 2 stall garage. Premium large formal dining room and arched high ceilings throughout. Large kitchen with granite tops and equipped with modern top of the line, high end stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath has Jacuzzi and separate walk in shower. Separate laundry room. Bonus room upstairs over the garage with another 360 sq ft. Stone back patio for outdoor dining with fire pit. Sits on 5 acres! Modern energy saving windows, LED lights in all rooms. Features in floor radiant heating with fuel oil for heat. Well water, water softener, and septic tank. Has a shed out back for additional storage. Pets upon owner's approval.

Indian River Schools