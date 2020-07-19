All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

27889 Rogers Road

27889 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

27889 Rogers Road, Jefferson County, NY 13637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful stick built single family home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Has an attached 728 sq foot 2 stall garage. Premium large formal dining room and arched high ceilings throughout. Large kitchen with granite tops and equipped with modern top of the line, high end stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath has Jacuzzi and separate walk in shower. Separate laundry room. Bonus room upstairs over the garage with another 360 sq ft. Stone back patio for outdoor dining with fire pit. Sits on 5 acres! Modern energy saving windows, LED lights in all rooms. Features in floor radiant heating with fuel oil for heat. Well water, water softener, and septic tank. Has a shed out back for additional storage. Pets upon owner's approval.
Indian River Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27889 Rogers Road have any available units?
27889 Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, NY.
What amenities does 27889 Rogers Road have?
Some of 27889 Rogers Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27889 Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
27889 Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27889 Rogers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27889 Rogers Road is pet friendly.
Does 27889 Rogers Road offer parking?
Yes, 27889 Rogers Road offers parking.
Does 27889 Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27889 Rogers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27889 Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 27889 Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 27889 Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 27889 Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27889 Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27889 Rogers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 27889 Rogers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27889 Rogers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
