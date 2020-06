Amenities

Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower. Perfection.Spring turns into Summer and Summer is coming. Move in now. Andrea Aurichio/Broker/AurichioSmith Real Estate LLC