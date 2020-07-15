Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Islip, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Islip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.
Results within 10 miles of Islip
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.

1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools

1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor Apartment With Large open Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees. Close To Shopping, Parkways And Restaurants!

1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage
City Guide for Islip, NY

William H. Russell, founder of the Skull and Bones Society of Yale university hails from this quiet little hamlet.

Islip, New York is a small hamlet located within an area that incorporates the larger city of Islip as well. While this can be confusing to outsiders and newcomers, the locals enjoy their peculiarity and in time you will as well. Living here is both relaxing and exciting depending on the choices you make when it comes to entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Islip, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Islip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

