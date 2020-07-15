/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Islip, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Islip
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
85 Division Avenue - 0
85 Division Ave, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in East Islip, NY was recently cleaned and restored to like new condition. There is a living room, eat-in kitchen, large bathroom, and multiple walk in closets for extra storage. Hook-ups for washer / dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Islip
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
1603 Union Boulevard - 2
1603 Union Boulevard, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Great Location, down the street from Southside hospital. Walking distance to Bay Shore town, and public transit. Off-Street Parking Lot, with 4 spaces. Newly Renovated, all new appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
102 Half Mile Rd
102 Half Mile Road, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Half Mile Rd in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
110 Elward
110 Elward Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Cozy cottage/ranch with ample fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Islip
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Babylon
128 Deer Park Avenue
128 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment In Village! Close To Restaurants, Shops & LIRR
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Babylon
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
92 Liberty Street
92 Liberty Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Deer Park 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Featuring New Kitchen, Large Living Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Shared Yard Use. Available For Immediate Occupancy. Utilities Are Not Included. No Smoking/No Pets
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
22 Warner Lane
22 Warner Lane, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
LANDLORD REQUIRES 685+ CREDIT SCORE. Large Ground Floor Apartment. All HW Floors. Large Rooms. Great Location - Seconds From Lake & Shopping In Town. Freshly Painted In Beautiful Blue/Gray. Updated Bath. Part Of A Legal 2 Family Duplex.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
