13 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with hardwood floors
Named after the ancient city of Babylon, Babylon, New York combines old history and modern culture into one quaint village.
About an hour's drive from Manhattan sits the Long Island hamlet of Babylon. It's a village of 12,166 residents that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While one of Babylon's selling points might be the fact that it's far-removed from taxi-cluttered streets and $9 bottles of Heineken, the village has character and charm in its own right. Its location on Long Island's south shore, abutting the Atlantic Ocean, creates opportunities for marine pursuits like boating, swimming, and surfing. At the same time, an array of restaurants and shops, as well as a full slate of community events throughout the year, guarantee that Babylon residents won't be missing the Big Apple when they climb into their commuter trains for the trip home every evening. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Babylon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.