13 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with hardwood floors

Named after the ancient city of Babylon, Babylon, New York combines old history and modern culture into one quaint village.

About an hour's drive from Manhattan sits the Long Island hamlet of Babylon. It's a village of 12,166 residents that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While one of Babylon's selling points might be the fact that it's far-removed from taxi-cluttered streets and $9 bottles of Heineken, the village has character and charm in its own right. Its location on Long Island's south shore, abutting the Atlantic Ocean, creates opportunities for marine pursuits like boating, swimming, and surfing. At the same time, an array of restaurants and shops, as well as a full slate of community events throughout the year, guarantee that Babylon residents won't be missing the Big Apple when they climb into their commuter trains for the trip home every evening. See more