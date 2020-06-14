Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Babylon, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Babylon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.
Results within 1 mile of Babylon

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.
Results within 5 miles of Babylon

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
170 W Montauk Hwy Highway, #9
170 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
55+ Development in Lindenhurst Village . This is 2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Hardwood floors. CAC Gas stove and heat. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer in apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Babylon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
34 Walter Court
34 Walter Court, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
house just painted and wood floors redone 3 car limit. tenant is to have renters insurance . No pets no smoking. Local landlord,private fenced yard.CAC Kitchen and baths updated,gas cooking ,oil HW heat.Close to shopping &resturants&,transporation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.
City Guide for Babylon, NY

Named after the ancient city of Babylon, Babylon, New York combines old history and modern culture into one quaint village.

About an hour's drive from Manhattan sits the Long Island hamlet of Babylon. It's a village of 12,166 residents that provides a refuge from the hustle and bustle of New York City. While one of Babylon's selling points might be the fact that it's far-removed from taxi-cluttered streets and $9 bottles of Heineken, the village has character and charm in its own right. Its location on Long Island's south shore, abutting the Atlantic Ocean, creates opportunities for marine pursuits like boating, swimming, and surfing. At the same time, an array of restaurants and shops, as well as a full slate of community events throughout the year, guarantee that Babylon residents won't be missing the Big Apple when they climb into their commuter trains for the trip home every evening. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Babylon, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Babylon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

