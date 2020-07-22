Apartment List
/
NY
/
islip
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Islip, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Islip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
16 Willow Avenue
16 Willow Avenue, Islip, NY
Studio
$2,055
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful building in the Heart of Islip. Near Fine dining, Islip Theatre, Entertainment, Islip LIRR, Sunrise Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Islip

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
85 Division Avenue - 0
85 Division Ave, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in East Islip, NY was recently cleaned and restored to like new condition. There is a living room, eat-in kitchen, large bathroom, and multiple walk in closets for extra storage. Hook-ups for washer / dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Islip
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
24 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
101 Sprucewood Boulevard
101 Sprucewood Boulevard, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Sprucewood Boulevard in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!

1 of 1

Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Islip
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Dix Hills
10 Suncrest Dr
10 Suncrest Drive, Dix Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Spacious Pebble Notch Colonial 5/6 Bedrooms, Center Isle kitchen Mid block location, Large flat Acre with heated In Ground salt water pool. Whole house Generator

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
City Guide for Islip, NY

William H. Russell, founder of the Skull and Bones Society of Yale university hails from this quiet little hamlet.

Islip, New York is a small hamlet located within an area that incorporates the larger city of Islip as well. While this can be confusing to outsiders and newcomers, the locals enjoy their peculiarity and in time you will as well. Living here is both relaxing and exciting depending on the choices you make when it comes to entertainment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Islip, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Islip offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Islip. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Islip can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYBay Shore, NYWest Islip, NYIslandia, NYWest Babylon, NYSt. James, NYLindenhurst, NY
Centereach, NYCopiague, NYNorthport, NYSelden, NYHuntington, NYAmityville, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYFarmingdale, NYPort Jefferson, NYMount Sinai, NYBethpage, NYMiddle Island, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeHofstra University
Molloy College
Farmingdale State College