apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Island Park
18 Julian Place
18 Julian Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upper two bedroom kitchen and bath 2 years old.Washer,Dryer 3 ductless a/cs.outside deck.(will be painted)Will consider a SMALL pets with a pet fee!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
549 E Chester Street
549 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Spacious, Open Concept Designed 2 Bedroom Apartment. New Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Ss Appliances, Wood Look Flooring, Central Air, In Unit Private Washer and Dryer, Good Closet Space, Convenient To Shopping, Beach, Schools.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor Isle
208 Block Lane
208 Block Lane, Harbor Isle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Rare, open bay waterfront property with full western exposure that will bring each sunset streaming through the oversized sliding doors! Oversized raised deck off the open concept living room with vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
264 W Pine Street
264 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 Bedroom Updated Apartment In Westholme Area, Lower Level, LR, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bath, Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances.Open Floor Plan, Fenced Side Area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
234 E Olive Street
234 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
fully furnished beach house, prime location, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room, leading to private yard, freshly painted with hardwood floors, french doors, high ceilings, crown moldings, private gardens.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors,parking.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway #7Q
100 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
900 sqft
Newly renovated penthouse duplex with 2 OceanViews and 1.5Bath!! Blocks from train and right on the Boardwalk/Beach. Large IG pool/gym/party rm. Concierge. Parking. Pet at Landlords Discretion. Flexible move in/move out dates, 4-6wks.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
235 W Park Avenue
235 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished One Bedroom, One Bath Condo on the 4th floor with nice view of the bay. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Terrace, Washer/ Dryer In Unit. Hardwood Floors, Gym. Party room, roof top deck.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
