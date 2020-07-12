Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY with parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Island Park
18 Julian Place
18 Julian Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upper two bedroom kitchen and bath 2 years old.Washer,Dryer 3 ductless a/cs.outside deck.(will be painted)Will consider a SMALL pets with a pet fee!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Island Park
99 Nassau Lane #3
99 Nassau Lane, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Lower unit!! Built Brand new in 2016. Centrally located in quaint Island Park Village. Close proximity to Beach, shops and Train. Hw flrs, SS appliances, large rooms , parking in rear, security lights & cameras. CAC.
Results within 1 mile of Island Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
128 W Walnut St
128 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEACHSIDE Upper Unit CONSISTING OF 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FLBTHS IN NEWLY RENOVATED WESTHOLME 2 fAMILY. KITCHEN and BATHROOMS ARE BRAND NEW. IN ADDITION THERE IS A BONUS ROOM (For small workspace). Large Balcony off of Lvngrm. Includes Gas & Water.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 or 8/1 - 8/31 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1844 sqft
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Walnut Street
125 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1242 sqft
Long Beach Beachside Year Round Rental. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Two Family House. Bright Living Room, Kitchen and Terrace. Private Entrance. Bike Shed in Yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
68 E Fulton Street #Upper
68 East Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2400 sqft
Totally Renovated 3 Bed, 2 Bath Lower Unit. Living Room, Dinning Room, Eat-In Kitchen, W/D, Parking And More! Tenant Pays For Gas And Electricity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
464 Riverside Blvd
464 Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Virtual showings available. Very bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for rent. Great living room, separate dining room, nice white kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bath room with tub, radiant heating throughout the apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors,parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Island Park, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Island Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

